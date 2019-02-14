Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
Kenneth Bruce Irwin


1942 - 2019
Kenneth Bruce Irwin Obituary
Kenneth Bruce Irwin, 76, of Comer, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Bruce was the son of the late Wilbur and Wilena Irwin Roberts of Lexington, MA. Bruce was the owner/operator of Aquatics Unlimited and was a former Athens Clarke County policeman. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the local American Legion and VFW.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Alexis Louise Latimer Irwin, daughters, Mysti Kirkland, of Acworth, and Cija Mercardante, of Hull, grandchildren, Josh Irwin, Cailin Mercardante Avant, Luke John Mercardante, Sam Kirkland, Ben Kirkland, Max Kirkland, Noah Kirkland, and great granddaughter, Cleo Avant.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 16th from 2-3 P.M. and service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia www.cancerfoundationofnega.org

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. Www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
