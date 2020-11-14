Kenneth Edgar Taylor, 81, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Born in Greenville, SC, Mr. Taylor was a son of the late Earl Taylor and Emma Abee Taylor. He played men's basketball for the University of Georgia from 1958-1961. He worked in electronics sales for AMP Inc., was a member of the Georgia Bulldog Club and the Athens Country Club.In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Pinkney Taylor and a sister, Janet Connelly.Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Pat Taylor of Athens; children, Karen Dee Taylor Flanders (Rhett) of Easley, SC and Kenneth Gregory Taylor of Rogers, AR; brother, Ronald Earl Taylor of Midland, MI; four grandchildren, John Flanders, Deanne Garrigan (Thomas), Lindsey Taylor and McKenna Taylor; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Flanders; and several nieces and nephews.A private funeral service will be held Sunday, November 15, at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UGA Men's Basketball Support Fund or the Hartman Fund for Football, c/o The University of Georgia Athletic Association, P.O. Box 1472, Athens, GA 30603.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.