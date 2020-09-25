Kenneth Eric Fields, 61, of Athens, GA passed on Friday, September 18, 2020. Kenneth was born June 29, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan. He moved to Georgia in June 1982 where he resided in Atlanta, GA eventually relocating to Athens, GA. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Gardner and Mildred Fields.
He never met a stranger and loved entertaining at his home. He was full of life, love and laughter.
Survivors include: his wife, Kesia Fields; one son; stepson, Martavious Huff; stepdaughter, Meisha Huff; one brother, Michael Fields and one sister, Sherry Fields, of Detroit, MI.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
