1/1
Kenneth Eric Fields
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Eric Fields, 61, of Athens, GA passed on Friday, September 18, 2020. Kenneth was born June 29, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan. He moved to Georgia in June 1982 where he resided in Atlanta, GA eventually relocating to Athens, GA. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Gardner and Mildred Fields.

He never met a stranger and loved entertaining at his home. He was full of life, love and laughter.

Survivors include: his wife, Kesia Fields; one son; stepson, Martavious Huff; stepdaughter, Meisha Huff; one brother, Michael Fields and one sister, Sherry Fields, of Detroit, MI.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook and stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences and prayer to the entire Fields family.
Janice Edwards
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved