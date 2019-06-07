Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Kenneth Lawrence


1961 - 2019
Kenneth Lawrence Obituary
Kenneth Lawrence, age 57, of Athens, passed on May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Visitation, Friday, 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Survivors include: his wife, Karen Lawrence; one son, Kenneth Little; four daughters, Kennetra Lawrence Eades, Kendria Little, Charia S. Johnson, Jawanna S. Mitchell; two sisters, Deborah Henderson and Judy Marie Jackson; six grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 7, 2019
