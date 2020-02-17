Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Edwards Chapel Baptist Church
105 Timothy Pl
Athens, GA
View Map
Kenneth Leroy Hammond


1932 - 2020
Kenneth Leroy Hammond Obituary
1932 - 2020 Kenneth Leroy Hammond, 87, of Bogart, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Born in Edgefield, SC, he was a son of the late Clarence Samuel Hammond and Ina Bell Ogletree Hammond. Mr. Hammond was a lifelong Christian and was an active member of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church where he served as Choir Director and enjoyed singing gospel music. He retired from Benson's Bakery in 1997 after 47 years of employment. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou Hanson Hammond; children, Mark Kevin Hammond, Mary Kim Hammond and Victoria Hammond; grandson, Christopher Samuel Hammond; siblings, Curtis Hammond, Wayne Hammond and Marguerite Hammond Wood and daughter-in-law, Carol Hammond.

Survivors include his son, Samuel B. Hammond; two sisters, Lolita Hammond Brown and Juanita Hammond Porterfield; two grandchildren, Lillie Amelia Hammond and Tracy Keith Brudon Jr.; special family friend, Heather Duncan and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edwards Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Lee Hunter and Rev. Jack Segars officiating.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
