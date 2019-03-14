Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
For more information about
Kenneth Cooper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Mark Cooper


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Mark Cooper Obituary
Kenneth Mark Cooper, 61, of Stockbridge, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

A native of Athens, Mr. Cooper was a son of late Betty Cook Cooper and Laverne Cooper and Paula Cooper. He worked in insurance sales and was a member of Southside Christian Fellowship in McDonough where he enjoyed Bible Study. He also enjoyed hanging out at his local senior center and was a people person.

Survivors, in addition to his mother and stepfather, include his wife, Jill Smith Cooper; children, Katie Cooper and Brian Cooper; sisters, Marie Cooper Saxon (Mark) and Marsha Cooper Zuber (J.D.); nephews, Mack Saxon, Mason Saxon and John Zuber.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14 at 3 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now