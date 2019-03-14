|
Kenneth Mark Cooper, 61, of Stockbridge, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
A native of Athens, Mr. Cooper was a son of late Betty Cook Cooper and Laverne Cooper and Paula Cooper. He worked in insurance sales and was a member of Southside Christian Fellowship in McDonough where he enjoyed Bible Study. He also enjoyed hanging out at his local senior center and was a people person.
Survivors, in addition to his mother and stepfather, include his wife, Jill Smith Cooper; children, Katie Cooper and Brian Cooper; sisters, Marie Cooper Saxon (Mark) and Marsha Cooper Zuber (J.D.); nephews, Mack Saxon, Mason Saxon and John Zuber.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14 at 3 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019