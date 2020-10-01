1/
Kenneth Patten Carey
1941 - 2020
Mr. Kenneth Patten Carey, 79, of Commerce, GA passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Carey was born in Royston, GA on January 26, 1941, son of the late William "Bill" Howard Carey, Sr. and the late Frances Elizabeth Patten Carey. He was a rental property owner and opertator, United States Army veteran and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristy Carey; brothers, Nathan Dan Carey, James Edward Carey and William Howard Carey, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Adams Carey; and daughter, Kendra Carey of Athens, GA.

A memorial service for Mr. Carey will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
