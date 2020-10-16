Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Kenneth Alvin "Duck" Reese, age 67 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered into rest Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Mr. Reese was born in Greensboro, Georgia the son of the late Alvin and Sara Harrison Reese, was a retired Truck Driver for Fern Acres and was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Reese is preceded by a brother, Dewitt Spain.
Survivors include Mr. Reese' wife of thirty-eight years, Joan Harrison Reese of Jefferson. Two sons, Russ Strickland of Jefferson, Robert Strickland and his wife Glenda of Elberton. Sister, Nancy Miller and her husband Steve of Union Point. Grandchildren; Tommy Kines and his wife Rebecca, Kayla Strickland, Russ Jr. Strickland, Casey Strickland, Bethany Strickland, Alyssa Davis, Austin Strickland, Alexis Strickland and Aiden Strickland.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Robert Strickland, Kayla Strickland and Manuel Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Statham, Georgia. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Leonard Harrison, Jeff Whelchel, Sandy Ferguson, Buck Wilson, Zack Wilson, Logan Wilson and Chris Round. The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
