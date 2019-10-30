|
1990 - 2019 Mr. Kenneth Ballenger, age 29, of Carnesville, Georgia passed on October 28, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Ballenger; son, Kaden Ballenger; daughter, Kyleigh Ballenger; father, Kenneth S. Ballenger (Stacy Ballenger): mother, Tammy Leopard; brother, Tanner Beck; sisters, Nichole Carroll, Taylor Beck,Courtney Ballenger, and Breanna Ballenger: grandparents Margaret and Woodrow Ballenger and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 4:00 P.M. Thursday, October 13, 2019 from the Coy. C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview. Family request that anyone who would like to drive in processional with a motorcycle or tow truck, please arrive at the residence of his mother, Tammy Leopard at 48 Phillips Dr., Sandy Cross , Ga. 30662.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel Of Athens is in charge of arrangements .
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019