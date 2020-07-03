Kenneth Wayne Washburn, 83, of Athens, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Born to Albert and Claris Spencer Washburn, Ken grew up in the small town of Ridgeway, Virginia. In 1959 he married Mona Morrell Washburn, with whom he enjoyed a lifetime of work, gardening, and travelling the world together, often visiting botanical gardens. He received bachelor's and master's degrees from Virginia Tech, and his PhD from the University of Massachusetts. He joined the faculty of the University of Georgia Poultry Science Department in 1965 and retired in 1999 after many years as a professor, making great contributions to his field. In addition to his work interests, Ken was an avid flower gardener, personally designing one of the most intricate and appreciated home gardens in Athens. He was also an enthusiast of tropical and saltwater fish aquariums.
Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sisters Jane Love and Joan Nichols. He is survived by his wife Mona Washburn; children Brian Washburn and Cheryl Washburn; and grandchildren Johnny Wheeler and Madeline Wheeler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
