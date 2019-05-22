|
|
Kenny Ray Celestand, age 64, of Athens, GA passed May 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Wednesday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.
Survivors include: his wife, Hallie Celestand; mother, Irma Celestand; four step children, Kimberly Hoggs, Rodney McWhorter, Charmaine McWhorter and Susan Colquitt; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2019