Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Milledgeville, GA
View Map
Kenny Ray Celestand Obituary
Kenny Ray Celestand, age 64, of Athens, GA passed May 16, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Wednesday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.

Survivors include: his wife, Hallie Celestand; mother, Irma Celestand; four step children, Kimberly Hoggs, Rodney McWhorter, Charmaine McWhorter and Susan Colquitt; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2019
