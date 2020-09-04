Kevin Lafayette Burton, age 48, of Hull, GA passed September 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the graveside of Athens Memory Garden. Public viewing, Friday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Shantika Burton; sons, Latraveon (Brittany Stephens) Burton and Kevin Burton, Jr.; mother, Sara (Jerry) Rucker; grandchildren, London and Logan Burton; siblings, Tracey (Malinda) Curry and Rochelle Rucker; mother in law, Shirley Mapp; and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com