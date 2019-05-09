|
Kim Erwin Hammond, 62, of Danielsville, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.
Born in Athens, he was a son of the late Jack Hammond and Elizabeth James Hammond. Mr. Hammond enjoyed classic cars and he was an avid NASCAR fan.
Survivors include his sons, Dustin Hammond and Taylor Hammond and his wife, Kristin; one brother, Keith (Abby) Hammond; six granddaughters, Kelsey, Kalyn, Kinley, Ellie, Lilah and Adaline; longtime girlfriend, Debbie Woodall and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 9 to May 10, 2019