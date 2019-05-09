|
|
Knox G. Coile, 85, husband of the late Betty Lindsey Coile, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence. Born in Comer, GA he was the son of the late William Goss Coile and Estelle Daisy Hall Coile and brother to the late Retha Maxwell and Frances Coile. Knox served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Vend for 30 years and retired from the Clarke County School District. He was a member of AMVETS Post 10 and member of Colbert Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughters: Wanda (Tennyson) Simmons of Winterville and Wendy (Roger) Gaddis of Arnoldsville; grandchildren: Brandon Coile and Julia Gaddis and three grandchildren: Amber Smith, Blake Coile and Corbin Coile. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11AM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the funeral home. The family is deeply grateful for the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice and Home Instead for all of their assistance. Flowers will be accepted. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 9, 2019