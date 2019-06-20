|
|
Kyla Rosie Kesterson of Hull, age 20, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She's the beautiful daughter of Ross and Catherine Kesterson, and sister of Benjamin Kesterson. She was preceded in death by her loving grandfather, Arlen M. Johnson, Sr. She leaves behind loving grandparents, Libby Johnson, M. Ross and Dottie Kesterson, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kyla attended Madison County High School. She was also an active member of Extra Special People of Watkinsville, where she enjoyed activities with many friends. Kyla enjoyed shopping with her mom and her beloved (Nana), Jeanna Damron. Her determination, beautiful smile, and charisma touched everyone that come in contact with her.
Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5-8 at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville.
Kyla's celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lord & Stephens in Danielsville, GA. Following the service, the interment will be at Providence Baptist Church.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Extra Special People, 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, Ga 30677.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 20, 2019