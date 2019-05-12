|
|
Mr. Lafayette Mitchell, 94, of Lexington, died May 6, 2019.
A viewing will be Sunday May 12, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Monday May 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Thankful Baptist Church in Stephens. Interment in Pope Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include his children; Minister James Morse, Jessie Coley, Minnie Lee Raines, Nathaniel Mitchell, Jerome Mitchell and Pastor Stacy Mitchell; sister, Rebecca Hunter; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019