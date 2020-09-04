1/1
Lamar Howard
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lamar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lamar Howard, age 80, of Grovetown, GA, formerly of Madison County GA, passed August 29, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Gholston Baptist Church, 45 Gholston Church Road, Comer, GA with interment in church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his children, Ricky Smith, Barbara A. Smith, Wilbert W. (Shirley) Smith and Tammy (Ian) Ketterer; brother, Jimmy Howard; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, special friends and former co-workers.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Please sign the guestbook and stream the funeral service online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gholston Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved