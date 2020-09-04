Lamar Howard, age 80, of Grovetown, GA, formerly of Madison County GA, passed August 29, 2020.
Private funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Gholston Baptist Church, 45 Gholston Church Road, Comer, GA with interment in church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his children, Ricky Smith, Barbara A. Smith, Wilbert W. (Shirley) Smith and Tammy (Ian) Ketterer; brother, Jimmy Howard; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, special friends and former co-workers.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
