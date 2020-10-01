Lambert (L.G.) "Gene" Thornton, 94, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on September 28, 2020.
A native of Greene County, he was born to William Mark and Nannie Mae Stone Thornton, on August 28, 1926 in Greensboro, GA. He was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters.
In 1943, he enlisted the United States Navy - Amphibious Forces during World War II. He served in the South Pacific, taking part in the invasions of Iwo Jima, Ie Shima, and Kure, Occupied Japan, on the USS LST 756 as Small Boat Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel, Ship LCT 524 Landing Craft Tank, holding the rank of Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class (BM2C), receiving the World War II Victory Medal and American Campaign Medal. Then in 1946, he joined the United States Navy Reserves.
After leaving active duty military service in 1946, he began his career with AT&T (formerly BellSouth/Southern Bell). He held positions as local Linesman, Service Technician, Central Office Installation Repair Technician and before retirement, a Switching Equipment Technician at the Watkinsville Southern Bell Office on Main Street, where he was often referred to as the "Telephone Man". He retired on October 7, 1988, after 42 years of service. In 2007, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from AT&T for his dedication and service to Southern Bell, BellSouth and AT&T Pioneers.
In 1957, he and his wife moved to Watkinsville, where he resided until his death. He was a member of the Watkinsville First United Methodist Church, a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a life member of Veteran's of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2872, and life member of The American Legion Post 0400 and Post 0020.
He had an infectious smile and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren tremendously, whom affectionately called him "PawPaw". Up until his passing, his mind remained astute and his faith unwavering.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris Porterfield Thornton, of Watkinsville, GA. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Michael Anthony and Nona [Knecht] Thornton, Watkinsville, GA; his daughter Marcia [Thornton] and Charles R. Vaughn, Watkinsville, GA; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; grandson, Charles "Charlie" Robert Vaughn, Jr. (great-grandchildren, Colton Robert and Easton Chapman), Greensboro, GA; grandson, Michael Jeremy and Tanner [Hoyt] Thornton (great-grandchildren, William Knox and Harrison Hoyt), Watkinsville, GA; granddaughter, Kimberly "Kim" Vaughn, Macon, GA; granddaughter Katheryn "Katie" [Thornton] and Todd Roath (great-grandchildren, Todd Hudson, Harper Elizabeth, Finley Kate and Naomi Tanner), Watkinsville, GA; grandson, Christopher Scott and Amanda [Adams] Thornton (great-grandchildren, Asa Christopher, Amelia Inez and Nona Penelope), Mountain Brook, AL; granddaughter, Nona Julianne Thornton (special grand-dogs, Pippin and Rigsby), Castle Rock, CO. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his caregivers; Robin Smith, Kim Maddox Bush and Amy Porterfield.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Albert Hughes Thornton (Ernestine), Herbert Samuel Thornton (Janet), William Mark Thornton, Jr. and his sisters Launa Thornton Credille (Herman), Mildred Thornton Coppenger (Melvin), Ouida Thornton Hendricks (Ollie), Willie Mae Thornton Irvin (LY) and Vivian Sybil Thornton Acree (Evans).
Pallbearers are Charlie Vaughn, Jeremy Thornton, Chris Thornton, Todd Roath, Jim Thornton and Barry Credille.
Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2PM with Revs. Bob Willis and Emily Whiten presiding.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Oconee Veteran Memorial Foundation. , P.O. Box Watkinsville, GA 30677 or online at
