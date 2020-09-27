1/1
Lane Harden Chason
1940 - 2020
Lane Harden Chason, 80 years old, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Lane was born in Irwinton, Georgia in 1940. She was the daughter of the late John Henry Harden and Mary Juanita Puckett Harden.

Lane retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta after 35 years of service. She was a graduate of Athens High School, Class of 1958, and the University of Georgia. She was a member of First Baptist Church-Athens, Georgia. She enjoyed cooking Southern food, sewing, quilting, cross-stitching and playing bridge. She loved being a mother of three and grandma to her seven grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Wendell Chason; children, Laura Love (Terry), Paul Chason (Missy) and Amy Little (Dan), along with her grandchildren, Bryce and Sidney Chason, Jake Hiser, Joseph Love and Zoe, Beau and Hugo Little.

Services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Frank Granger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church-Athens, Georgia Church Library, P.O. Box 8107, Athens, GA 30603.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Service
11:00 AM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
