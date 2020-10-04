It is with a heavy heart that I have learned about the sudden loss of a close and dear friend, Lari Michael Norton Cowgill, on September 15, 2020.Lari grew up an Army brat, moving often as a child, even spending time in occupied Germany after WWII, but always spoke most fondly of his childhood home in Monterey, CA. He was exceptionally bright, even as a child, earning a scholarship to BYU before attending UCLA where he earned a Ph.D. in Parasitology. Lari began his career at the University of Georgia's College of Veterinary Medicine in 1980, a particularly memorable year there, and retired as Director of Educational Resources after 35 years of accomplished service.He was a kind and inviting person. He loved large gatherings with family and friends. He especially looked forward to hosting his very memorable annual Fourth of July parties.Lari was a true renaissance man. He loved history, cooking, sports, model building, old movies, spy novels, was a talented woodworker and a gifted photographer. He loved to travel and was an avid craft beer enthusiast. He often combined the latter two, seizing the opportunity to see some of the most interesting places around the country while enjoying the company of friends, both old and new, over a delicious pint.He loved to tell long stories, which he would repeat too often, but were always entertaining or would get a good laugh.Lari truly cared about the well-being of all those around him, whether family, friends or co-workers. Everyone else came first. He always looked on the bright side of things. Lari was the eternal optimist.If I had to describe Lari in a sentence, I'd coin a phrase he often used to describe others, "He was a damn fine human being." Lari Cowgill, a man I can truly say had a huge heart, you will be missed.Lari was preceded in death by his father, Norman Cowgill and his brother, James Beatty.He is survived by his mother, Mary Beatty; stepfather, Jack Beatty; and sister, Kimberly Beatty-Martinez (Steve Martinez).No services are planned at this time.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.