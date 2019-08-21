Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church,
101 Whitehead Road
Athens,, GA
View Map
Larry Barnett


1955 - 2019
Larry Barnett Obituary
1955 - 2019 Larry Barnett, age 64, of Athens, GA passed August 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 101 Whitehead Road, Athens, GA, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Wednesday 1-7PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: wife, Doris Barnett; children, Mionda Ball, Katrina Wade, Latisha Barnett and Larry Kenyatta Barnett, Charles Chandler, Alicia Thomas and Majestro Imes; 19 grandchildren; siblings, Willie Barnett, Rev. Joe Barnett, Simmie Ed Barnett, Stanley Barnett, Patricia Arnold, Tony Barnett, Glenda Reid, Gary Barnett, Barbara Dunn and Morris Dunn.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
