|
|
1955 - 2019 Larry Barnett, age 64, of Athens, GA passed August 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 101 Whitehead Road, Athens, GA, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Wednesday 1-7PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: wife, Doris Barnett; children, Mionda Ball, Katrina Wade, Latisha Barnett and Larry Kenyatta Barnett, Charles Chandler, Alicia Thomas and Majestro Imes; 19 grandchildren; siblings, Willie Barnett, Rev. Joe Barnett, Simmie Ed Barnett, Stanley Barnett, Patricia Arnold, Tony Barnett, Glenda Reid, Gary Barnett, Barbara Dunn and Morris Dunn.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019