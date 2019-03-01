|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Charles Long Jr. of Athens, GA, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lawrence and Bernice Walls Long; and sister and brother-in-law, Bernie Lou and Norbert Smolen. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Long; nephew and his wife, Larry and Donna Smolen of Lancaster, CA; grand niece and nephew-in-law, Chrystal and Josh Christopher and their children of Lancaster, CA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Ken Glynn of Naples, FL; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Arlene and Doug Schmidt of Chagrin Falls, OH; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Jean Pete of Pompano Beach, FL; and brother-in-law, Michael Pete of Norcross, GA.
Larry was born February 8, 1934 in Sharon, PA. He attended schools in Brookfield, OH and received a bachelor's degree in engineering from Penn State University. Larry retired from Westinghouse ABB after 30 years. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lord and Stephens - Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2019