Larry Charles Long Jr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Charles Long Jr. Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Charles Long Jr. of Athens, GA, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lawrence and Bernice Walls Long; and sister and brother-in-law, Bernie Lou and Norbert Smolen. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Long; nephew and his wife, Larry and Donna Smolen of Lancaster, CA; grand niece and nephew-in-law, Chrystal and Josh Christopher and their children of Lancaster, CA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Ken Glynn of Naples, FL; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Arlene and Doug Schmidt of Chagrin Falls, OH; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Jean Pete of Pompano Beach, FL; and brother-in-law, Michael Pete of Norcross, GA.

Larry was born February 8, 1934 in Sharon, PA. He attended schools in Brookfield, OH and received a bachelor's degree in engineering from Penn State University. Larry retired from Westinghouse ABB after 30 years. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lord and Stephens - Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
