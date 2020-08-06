1/1
Larry Coile David
1941 - 2020
Larry Coile David , age 73 of Colbert, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Born December 2, 1941 at St. Mary's hospital in Athens, Georgia, Larry was the oldest of 5 siblings. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was also a certified class A industrial electrician and loved hunting and fishing.

Larry was preceded in death by his father Grady Coile David, Jr. and his Step Father Doug Hollifield. He is survived by Son: Larry Shane David, Daughters: Pam Coker and Jenniferr Parham; Mother: Pearlie Hollifield, Sisters: Deborah Dyer, Margiree Doster, Wanda Riley and Brother Michael Hollifield.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Oconee Cemetery.

Georgia Cremation Duluth is assisting the family with simple cremation. Georgia Cremation 3570 Buford Highway Suite 202 Duluth, Georgia 30096. 678-584-0914

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
Oconee Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Georgia Cremation
3116 US Highway 23
Duluth, GA 30096
678-584-0914
