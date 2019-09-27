|
1954 - 2019 Mr. Larry Darnell Dalton, 64, of Athens, GA passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Dalton will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public Viewing, Friday, from 1:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Survivors include: his son, Douglas Dalton; daughter, Makirsha Watkins; brother, Lindbergh Simmons; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019