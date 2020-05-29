Larry Eugene Whitehead, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 65.Born in Athens on March 15, 1955, he was a son of the late Juan "Red" Whitehead and Betty Dillard Whitehead. Mr. Whitehead worked as a Logger and owned and operated Whitehead Logging. He had a heart of gold that shined through his love and caring for others. Most importantly, Mr. Whitehead loved weekend trips with his wife, Cathy and he loved his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Juan Whitehead.Survivors include his wife, Cathy Smith Whitehead; three children, Shane Whitehead (Wendy), Leslie Whitehead and Lee Whitehead (Megan); one sister, Peggy Whitehead Dire of Monroe and eight grandchildren, Antonio, Helen, Javie, Cathy Grace, Lacy Lee, Molly, Abby and Brody.Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery.Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.