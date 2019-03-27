|
Larry Jimmy Webb, 72, of Winterville, GA, passed away peacefully March 25, 2019. Larry was born July 28, 1946 in Elberton, GA, to the late Jim Ed and Anita Cobo Webb. On January 1, 1966, he married the love of his life, Beverly Tucker. In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers-in-law Gerald Tucker, Danny (Annette) Tucker, and sister-in-law Dot (Ken) Brandenburg, several nieces and nephews and several grand-nieces and -nephews. He is also survived by his precious fur baby, Maggi.
Larry was an Eagle Scout and won the honor of Scout of the Year in 1958. He served our country in the National Guard where he won the honors of Outstanding Guardsman in Georgia and Best Dressed Guardsman. He retired from Westinghouse/ABB/Power Partners in May 2004 after 38 years of service where he was a well-respected engineer.
Larry loved our Lord. He and Bev joined Sonlight Baptist Church in the early 1970s. He served as a Deacon beginning in 1980. In September 1981, he was elected church treasurer and held that title until his death.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, at 3:00 p.m. at Sonlight Baptist Church, 1134 Hargrove Lake Road, Colbert, GA 30628, with Rev. Nathan Palmer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Lord and Stephens, East Chapel, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.
Bev and her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Avery Place in Winterville and Bridgeway Hospice for the care and concern they showed while Larry was a resident at Avery Place beginning September 8, 2016.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019