Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Destiny World Church
Austell, GA
Larry Stone


1949 - 2020
Larry Stone Obituary
1949 - 2020 Larry Stone, 70, of Austell, formerly of Oglethorpe County, died Friday, January 24, 2020.

A viewing will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Destiny World Church in Austell. Burial will be in the Goolsby Cemetery in Lexington.

Survivors include his wife, Georgia Stone; son, Timothy (Sekoria) Taylor; daughter, Shakaria (Christopher) Gibson; siblings, Alma Dean, David Stone, Janet Echols, Diane Faust, Marilyn Robinson, Jesse Stone, Eleanor Mattox and Bobbie Goolsby; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jeffery Taylor and Sydney and Everett Gibson; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
