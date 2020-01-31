|
1949 - 2020 Larry Stone, 70, of Austell, formerly of Oglethorpe County, died Friday, January 24, 2020.
A viewing will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Destiny World Church in Austell. Burial will be in the Goolsby Cemetery in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife, Georgia Stone; son, Timothy (Sekoria) Taylor; daughter, Shakaria (Christopher) Gibson; siblings, Alma Dean, David Stone, Janet Echols, Diane Faust, Marilyn Robinson, Jesse Stone, Eleanor Mattox and Bobbie Goolsby; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jeffery Taylor and Sydney and Everett Gibson; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020