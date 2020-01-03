|
1929 - 2019 Mrs. LaRue Lunsford Orr, age 90, of Winder, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Orr enjoyed cooking, gardening, painting, and traveling. She was an avid University of Georgia football fan and regularly attended the games. She continued watching the football games at her home during her later years.
Mrs. Orr is preceded in death by her loving husband; Mr. Winford Edmond Orr; parents, Cornelius Andrew Lunsford and Elizabeth James Lunsford; son, Dr. Stephen Orr; and eight brothers and sisters also precede her in death.
Mrs. Orr is survived by her son; Mark (Becky) Orr of Winder; daughter-in-law; Bonnie Orr of Winder; seven grandchildren, Asher, Sarah Beth, Evan, Jesslyn, Clint (Kristen), Clay (Amy), and Ben Orr; and one great-grandchild, Elizabeth Alison Orr.
The funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. LaRue Orr will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Goddard officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday evening, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Orr to the .
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020