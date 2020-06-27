Mrs. Lashandra Carithers, 48, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
Survivors include husband, Glenn Carithers; mother, Kathryn Wilson; children, Erica Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Jentavius Carruth; step-daughter, Tiara Carithers; siblings, Karen Barrow, Shenerra Garth and Antonio Wilson; 8 grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.