Lashandra Diane Carithers
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lashandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Lashandra Carithers, 48, died Monday, June 22, 2020.

A public viewing will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the funeral home.

Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Survivors include husband, Glenn Carithers; mother, Kathryn Wilson; children, Erica Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Jentavius Carruth; step-daughter, Tiara Carithers; siblings, Karen Barrow, Shenerra Garth and Antonio Wilson; 8 grandchildren; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved