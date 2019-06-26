|
|
Lasina Marie Robinson, age 46, of Athens, passed on June 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with interment in Fairview Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery- Butler, AL. Visitation, Wednesday, 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Survivors include: her husband,Douglas Evans,Sr. ; parents, Jerry and Rosie Robinson; daughter, Cecile Robinson; son, Douglas Evans, Jr.; granddaughter, Corinne Orange; brothers, Jerry Matthews, Jerome and Eric Robinson; sisters, Jerri Robinson, Kelli Gibson, Delania Packard, and Jasmine Brown; and a host of other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 26, 2019