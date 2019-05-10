|
|
Laura Ethel Hill, age 77, of Athens, passed away May 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church , interment at church cemetery. Public Viewing, Friday, from 1:00 P.M. - 800 P.M.
Survivors include: five daughters, Sharon Barnett, Sheila Graves, Brenda, Linda and Loretta Hill; thirteen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and other family and friends. Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 10, 2019