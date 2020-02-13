|
|
1965 - 2020 Laura Katherine Goss, 54, of Lexington, died Sunday, February 9, 2020.
A viewing will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Thankful Baptist Church, Stephens. Interment will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Lexington.
Survivors include her husband, Ambrose Goss; son, Tavares Daniels; daughter, Sarah Smith; siblings, Sarah Daniels, Mary Burgess, Jennie Manago, Robert, Rufus, Charles Richard, John and Mary Lizzie Collins, and Karen Lawrence, 3 grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020