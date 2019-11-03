|
1945 - 2019 Laura Landers Hartman Ciucevich, age 74, passed away in Athens on October 23, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born at Ft. McPherson in Atlanta on March 7, 1945, to the late Ruth Landers Hartman and William Coleman Hartman, Jr. Educated in Clarke County public schools through tenth grade, Laura graduated in 1963 from All Saints Episcopal High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. She graduated from the Henry Grady School of Journalism at UGA in 1967. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She began her career at the UGA Foundation and later moved to the UGA School of Social Work, from which she retired as director of Alumni Relations. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. A lifelong Bulldawg, Laura loved to say, "It's great to be a Bulldawg in Athens on Saturday night!"
Surviving Laura are her sons, the lights of her life: Michael Thomas Ciucevich and Jeffrey Coleman Ciucevich. Also surviving are brother, William Coleman "Bill" Hartman, III (Glee Triplett); sister, Barbara Hartman Howell; niece, Heather Hartman de Vargas (Daniel); nephews, Scott Hartman (Meimi) and Stuart Howell (Elizabeth); her beloved dog, Beau; three kitties, Dylan, Freedom and Jingles; and many cherished friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, with a reception following in the Common Room.
Memorial gifts may be made to Campus Cats, PO Box 902, Watkinsville, GA 30677 or online at catzip.org; or to Athenspets, PO Box 1022, Athens, GA 30603 or online at Athenspets.net.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019