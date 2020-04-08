|
1925 - 2020 At the end of Lawrence (Larry) Richards Pomeroy's pioneering career in marine science, in his mid-80s, he opined "I am just an old man now." It was his way of saying his days as a paradigm-changing scientist were over and he would miss it. Larry lived alone, after the death of his wife in 2009, at his home in Athens from age 84 to 91. After two falls resulting in fractures, Larry moved to Twin Lakes Community, NC, near his son, where he passed away peacefully at 94 on March 27, 2020.
There are no funeral services. Instead, all friends, former colleagues, and family are invited to leave their thoughts, memories, and tributes at [email protected] The Odum School of Ecology will also create a landing place to leave messages on their website.
Larry was born on June 2, 1925 in Sayre, PA and grew up in Watkins Glen, NY, where he was the only child of Doris Richards Pomeroy and Rupert Cole Pomeroy. By 1935, the family permanently moved to Pass-a-Grille, Florida where Larry's interest in the ocean blossomed.
Larry married Janet Klerk on April 4, 1952 in New Jersey, having received his Ph.D. in 1951 from Rutgers University. After a stint as "oyster doctor" (researcher) in Port Norris, NJ, 1952-54, Larry was hired by the new Univ of Georgia Marine Institute in Sept 1954, remaining on faculty at Univ of Georgia until he "retired" as Professor Emeritus, Institute of Ecology in 1995. He continued his research and publications until 2011.
Well-known in marine ecology for his 1974 BioScience article "The Ocean's Food Web: A Changing Paradigm," the new paradigm was not accepted at first. Today it is called the Microbial Loop.
He is survived by his two children, Cheryl and Russell Pomeroy, and 3 grandchildren, Claire P Gerner and Jacob and Katy Pomeroy.
Cremation arrangement entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
