Lee Holloway Hatmaker


1922 - 2020
Lee Holloway Hatmaker Obituary
1922 - 2020 Lee Holloway Hatmaker, 97, died peacefully at home on February 3, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1922 in Coweta County, Georgia, the daughter of James Gordon and Ada Hull Holloway. She is survived by her daughters Lynn and Libby and her son-in-law William (Bill) Nelson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial gifts may be made to the St. James United Methodist Church in Athens, GA, or the Methodist Children's Home in Decatur, GA.

A future memorial service will be held for family.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
