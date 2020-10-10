Lee R. Burrell, 83, of Hull was called home into Heavenly rest on October 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Ray Burrell and Gladys Meeler Head. Lee was born in Franklin, North Carolina and later moved to Oconee County, GA.He was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Gladys and sisters, Betty Williams and Faye Davidson of Watkinsville.Lee is survived by his wife of 60 years, Emma Burrell; daughters, Laura (Trey) McRorie of Athens and Lisa (Don) Redmon of Commerce; son, Gordon(Becky) Young of Winterville; brothers, Bill (Sheila) Burrell of McDonough, Milton (Frankie) Burrell of Hull, Jim Head of Hull; sisters, Lillie (Dan) Dawson of Bishop, Mary (Bobby) Savage of Athens. He also leaves behind the joys of his world, his grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, Amber, Emilee, Payton, Josh, Kaylee, Eli and Ethan.Lee was a charter member of New Covenant Worship Center in Athens. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Lord & Stephens East, Athens at 2:00 pm with Pastor Howard Conine officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New Covenant Worship Center, 1425 Newton Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30607.