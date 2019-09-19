|
|
1939 - 2019 Mr. Lee Roy Hattaway, 80, of Danielsville, GA passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Hattaway was born in Danielsville, GA, on February 8, 1939, son of the late Robert Lee Hattaway, Sr. and the late Florida Curtis Hattaway. He was a maintenance foreman having worked for the University of Georgia and was a member of the Bluestone Baptist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Kim Hattaway; and brothers, John Hattaway, Eugene Hattaway and Robert Lee Hattaway, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Melva Ann Berrong Hattaway; son and daughter-in-law, Danny Lee and Debra Hattaway of Danielsville, GA; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Hattaway; brothers, Billy Hattaway of Danielsville, GA and Elmer Hattaway of Royston, GA; sister, Marjorie Hill of Danielsville, GA; grandchildren, Dana Hattaway, Dustin Hattaway, Austin Hattaway and Kristin Hattaway; and great grandchildren, Chase Carey and Dylan Carey.
Funeral services for Mr. Hattaway will be held in the Bluestone Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, with Rev. Skipper Smith and Rev. Jonathan Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Bluestone Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. until funeral hour on Friday afternoon. The family is at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Bluestone Baptist Church Senior Saints at 3942 Highway 29 N Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 19, 2019