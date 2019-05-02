|
Leroy Johnson, age 89, of Athens, passed on April 28,2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church- Comer with interment at Holly Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation, Thursday, 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Survivors include: Three children: Manvee Johnson, Christine Wingate and Noel Burke; two brothers, Johnnie and Theal Johnson; five sisters: Laurie Land, Maxine McLaughlin, Margaret Eberhart, Berthine Thomas and Janice Langhorne; Fourteen grandchildren; Thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 2, 2019