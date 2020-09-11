Deacon LeHerschell Lett, Sr., brother of Pastor Benjamin E. V. Lett, Pastor of The Hill Chapel Baptist Church of Athens GA. and Family request your prayers as they prepare to celebrate the life of his brother, who transitioned September 2, 2020
PUBLIC VISITATION
When: September 11, 2020
Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 p.m.
Location: Christian Benevolent Funeral Home
201 N Hamilton St.
Mobile, AL 30660
GRAVESIDE SERVICES
When: Saturday, September 12, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Where: Macedonia Memorial Gardens
26085 Baileys Lane
Daphne, AL 36526
Social Distances and mask to be observed
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the scholarship fund of the Macedonia Baptist Church, Daphne, Alabama. Communications can be sent to our residence. Prayers are most appreciated.
To view the service livestream, please contact Christian Benevolent Funeral Home Mobile.
Announcement by Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC, 605 Olympic Drive Athens, GA 30601