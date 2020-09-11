Deacon LeHerschell Lett, Sr., brother of Pastor Benjamin E. V. Lett, Pastor of The Hill Chapel Baptist Church of Athens GA. and Family request your prayers as they prepare to celebrate the life of his brother, who transitioned September 2, 2020PUBLIC VISITATIONWhen: September 11, 2020Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 p.m.Location: Christian Benevolent Funeral Home201 N Hamilton St.Mobile, AL 30660GRAVESIDE SERVICESWhen: Saturday, September 12, 2020Time: 11:00 a.m.Where: Macedonia Memorial Gardens26085 Baileys LaneDaphne, AL 36526Social Distances and mask to be observedIn lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the scholarship fund of the Macedonia Baptist Church, Daphne, Alabama. Communications can be sent to our residence. Prayers are most appreciated.To view the service livestream, please contact Christian Benevolent Funeral Home Mobile.Announcement by Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC, 605 Olympic Drive Athens, GA 30601