LeHerschell Lett Sr.
1957 - 2020
Deacon LeHerschell Lett, Sr., brother of Pastor Benjamin E. V. Lett, Pastor of The Hill Chapel Baptist Church of Athens GA. and Family request your prayers as they prepare to celebrate the life of his brother, who transitioned September 2, 2020

PUBLIC VISITATION

When: September 11, 2020

Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 p.m.

Location: Christian Benevolent Funeral Home

201 N Hamilton St.

Mobile, AL 30660

GRAVESIDE SERVICES

When: Saturday, September 12, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Where: Macedonia Memorial Gardens

26085 Baileys Lane

Daphne, AL 36526

Social Distances and mask to be observed

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the scholarship fund of the Macedonia Baptist Church, Daphne, Alabama. Communications can be sent to our residence. Prayers are most appreciated.

To view the service livestream, please contact Christian Benevolent Funeral Home Mobile.

Announcement by Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC, 605 Olympic Drive Athens, GA 30601



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 9, 2020
SORRY FOR YOUR DEACON LETT WILL SURELY BE MISSED.
Robin Bolar
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
To my big brother! I am completely heartbroken about your passing. Our paths did not cross until later in life and I am so happy they did. You will always be in my heart and never forgotten. Rest easy my brother rest easy. Rest in eternal peace!! ❤❤❤
Sara Vaughn
Sister
September 9, 2020
My friend you will surely be missed.
Barbara Agee Mills
Friend
September 9, 2020
Deacon Leherschell Lett, My brother you are certainly going to be missed.
Agnes Dread
Friend
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara McDaniel Hamilton
September 9, 2020
I am sadden by the loss of my cousin. Family as you remember the good times let it bring smiles to your faces. My Of continue to bring comfort in the upcoming days...
Pinkey Goode
Family
September 9, 2020
My condolences to the family
Martha Hollins
Friend
