1937 - 2019 Leila Faith Coker, 82, died December 20, 2019.
Born May 16, 1937 in Stephens County, she lived in this area since 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents, James "Jess" Pritchett and Willie Belle Garner Pritchett and her husband, Jim Terrell Coker. Mrs. Coker was an active member of Crossroads Community Church.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Crossroads Community Church with Rev. Morris Sapp officiating. Interment will follow at 2pm at Toccoa City Cemetery.
Survivors include four children, Tony Coker, Tim Coker, Nancy Adkins and Keith Coker; brother, Carl Pritchett; sister, Norma Jean Nunez; eight grandchildren, Russell Coker, Amy Townson, Cory Coker, Cassidy Adkins, Gage Adkins, Stephanie Betts; Spencer Coker and Jordan Coker; four great grandchildren, Noa Coker, Abbygail Betts, Emerson Coker and Elijah Townson.
The family will receive friends Friday from 9:00 until 11:00 am at Crossroads Community Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019