Mr Leland J. Willis, age 96, died at his home in Athens on April 7. The son of Jot and Lillie Willis, he was born in Santa Paula, California on July 6, 1922. After his family lost their home and business in the St Francis Dam disaster in 1928, they moved to Los Angeles, where he attended school and graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1941. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942 and served in the Pacific Theatre until 1944.
In December 1944 he married Dorothy Jeanne Parker and began a loving, seventy-year partnership. At war's end, he attended the University of California, Davis and received an Associate of Arts Degree. In 1950 he joined the Los Angeles Police Department, where he served for twenty-two years. Upon retirement, he and Dorothy moved to Nampa, Idaho where he began a second career with the USDA that lasted, remarkably, until 2015.
Leland is survived by two sons (Kirk and Kraig), four grandchildren (Whitney, Peter, Sarah, and Abby), and four great-grandchildren (Oscar, Clara, Vera, and Maxine). His long and fruitful life enriched his family and friends and he will be sorely missed.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019