1962 - 2019 Leno Blandenburg III, age 57, of Athens, passed on August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges, with interment in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation, Wednesday, 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Survivors include: his wife, Lawanda W. Blandenburg; son, Donovan Blandenburg; two step-daughters, Tamara Evans and Brittany Faust; two sisters, Sandoval Faulkner and Wilhemina B. Berry; two granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019