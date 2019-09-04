Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Leno Blandenburg III


1962 - 2019
Leno Blandenburg III Obituary
1962 - 2019 Leno Blandenburg III, age 57, of Athens, passed on August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges, with interment in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation, Wednesday, 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Survivors include: his wife, Lawanda W. Blandenburg; son, Donovan Blandenburg; two step-daughters, Tamara Evans and Brittany Faust; two sisters, Sandoval Faulkner and Wilhemina B. Berry; two granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
