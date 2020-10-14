Lenzy Smith, age 74, of Athens, GA passed October 9, 2020.
Private funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Thursday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his children, Cynthia (Willie Lewis, Jr.) Waller, Thaddeus (Chylon) Smith, Vincent (Tammy) Walker, Rodney (Kim) Smith, Lenzy (Victoria) Smith, Jr., Gerald Moon, Pastor Rashan "Kate" (Scott) Bareman and Stephanie (Sammy) Jarrells; siblings, Janie Mae (Freddie) Bolds and Jessie James (Bernice) Smith; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com