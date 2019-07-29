|
Leonard "Lee" Aubrey Fowler, III 1966 - 2019 Leonard "Lee" Aubrey Fowler, III, 53, of Statham, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27th at his home. He was born on April 28, 1966, at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, GA, the first son born to Carol Ann McCommon Downs of Athens and Leonard Aubrey Fowler, Jr. of Milledgeville. Known to all as "Lee", he was a lifelong resident of the Athens area and received a "Baxter Street" education by attending Alps Road Elementary School, Clarke Middle School, Clarke Central High School and the University of Georgia. He also attended Athens Technical College and excelled in their automotive collision repair program.
Lee's love of music began early in life and he enjoyed playing drums in Symphonic band with the CMS director, Earl Ayres. He continued to play drums in the CCHS marching band and several Athens rock, blues and country bands. His problem-solving skills and superior customer service skills led to a successful career in the automotive industry. He worked at Hughes Collision, Athens BMW, Akins Ford and retired in 2017 after a long career with Nationwide Insurance. Lee enjoyed playing golf, restoring muscle cars, riding motorcycles, boating and volunteering with Georgia Recreation Trail Riders Association.
Lee met the love of his life, Lisa K. Solomon, in the fall of 1987 and from that time on, they were linked together forever until her death in 2016. They often visited Amelia Island and St. Augustine, Florida on vacation. They had two "children" dachshunds, Deena and Lily, who traveled with them. Although we are saddened by his passing, we are thankful that Lee and Lisa are together again for eternity.
As much as Lee will be missed by all, we are grateful for the time we shared with his gentle, kind and quiet demeanor. His handsome good looks and affable charm will always be remembered. He is survived by his brother, Christopher Lindsey Fowler of Stone Mountain; his sister, Linda Catherine Douthard of Tucker; his nephew, Alexander Keith Douthard of Athens; his longtime family friend, Elizabeth Austin Vardi of Chapin, SC; and his dachshund, Lily. Survivors include Charm Downs (Larry) McCall of Hoschton; Linda Downs (William) Easterlin of Atlanta; in-laws Jeff and Jan Solomon of Athens and their daughters, Morgan and Taylor. A celebration of his life will be held at Lord and Stephens - West on Wednesday, July 31st. Visitation will be from 10:00 -11:00 am. The memorial service will begin at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lee's memory to the Athens Area Humane Society, GARTRA.org or nuci.org
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019