Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Leonard Rajah Jordan


1940 - 2020
Leonard Rajah Jordan Obituary
1940 - 2020 Leonard Rajah Jordan 79 of Danielsville passed away February 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Otis & Revonda Jordan. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Rajah Jordan; brother, Otis Jordan, Jr and sisters, Linda Adams and Nita Hart. Mr. Jordan was a member and a deacon of Providence Baptist Church and a veteran with the US Navy.

Funeral services will be Friday February 28, 2020 2:00pm at Providence Baptist Church. The visitation will be at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Thursday 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The interment will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include: Wife of 52 years, Juanita Jordan; son, Greg (Sonia) Jordan; daughter, Connie (Danny) Watts; and son, Andy Jordan; brother and sister, Kenneth Jordan and Shirley Epps; grandchildren, Tanner, Ashlyn and Aylah Jordan, Taylor Pitts, Austin Chitwood, Jenna Chitwood, Brady (Samantha) Chitwood, Lauren Chitwood and Lance Chitwood; two great grandchildren, Ethan & Colt Chitwood.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
