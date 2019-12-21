|
1947 - 2019 Leonard Vernon "Chic" Ball, Jr.
1947 - 2019
Leonard V. Ball, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members, after a short illness on December 2, 2019.
He was born in Richmond, VA, on September 18, 1947, to the late Leonard V. Ball, Sr. and Joyce Gay Bahen Ball. He was also predeceased by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Ball and Mr. and Mrs. William F. Bahen.
Chic leaves behind his loving wife, Phyliss Rukgaber Ball and his brother, Dr. William F. "Chuck" Ball, Sr., Chuck's wife, Tracy and children, Tabitha Ball (Jared) Varney, William Ball, Jr., Grace Ball, Katy Ball, Jake Ball, stepson, John Gardner, and a grand-niece, Mary Collins Varney. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Rukgaber Linn, her husband Richard, and children, Jim Linn, Cassandra Linn, Alan Linn, and Alan's wife, J'Lea Gibson.
Chic grew up in Kinston, NC, where he and Phyliss were high school sweethearts. They sang together as a duo or as members of larger groups throughout most of their life together. They married in January 1968 while he was majoring in voice at NC Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount, NC. In the fall of 1969, during the Viet Nam Era, he enlisted in the US Army. He served honorably for over 8 years, rising to the rank of Staff Sargent. His duty tours included the US Army Far East Headquarters, Camp Zama, Japan, Heilbronn and Heidelberg, Germany and finally, stateside, Fort Riley, Kansas. In 1978, he decided to resume his music studies and enrolled in Kansas State University, in Manhattan, KS, where the couple then resided. Chic received his Bachelor and Master degrees in Music Composition from Kansas State University and then went on to earn his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Memphis State University, Memphis, TN, in 1987.
Dr. Ball was recruited by the University of Georgia, School of Music and began his teaching career in the fall of 1987. Chic was a gifted insightful teacher. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching students and delighted in their development and successes. While at UGA, Hugh Hodgson School of Music, he was Chair of the School's composition and theory area, Director of the Roger and Phyllis Dancz Center for New Music, and a member of the Executive Committee for Ideas for Creative Exploration. After 28 years of teaching, he retired as a Professor Emeritus.
Chic's devotion to his wife, their life together, and love of traveling were always evident. They enjoyed domestic and foreign trips, especially when the destinations were to family gatherings, Southeastern Composers League conferences, or seaside locations. After retiring, Chic continued composing music and also taught himself about cooking and gardening. He also, once again, resumed playing guitar and singing music just for the enjoyment of it. He enjoyed walking Addy, the family pet, and visiting with neighbors while out on their daily jaunts. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, students and colleagues.
A celebration of Dr. Ball's life will be held on January 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at Lord & Stephens East, Athens, GA. A Reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor, to the UGA Hugh Hodgson School of Music, New Music Support Fund. The establishment of this endowment was made in honor of Dr. Ball's music, his love of teaching, and his dedication to keeping the Dancz Center for New Music updated and continuously available to support students through their compositions and performances.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019