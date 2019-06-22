Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Leroy Cooper


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deacon Leroy Cooper Obituary
Deacon Leroy Cooper, age 70, of Watkinsville, Georgia passed on June 20, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria H. Cooper; children, Doneeka Cooper, Brandi Cooper and Justin Cooper; sisters, Minnie B. Brown, Catherine Cooper and Teresa Cooper; brothers, Otis Cooper and Bobby Cooper; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday June 23, 2019 from the Oconee County Civic Center with interment in Huff Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12:00 Noon - 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now