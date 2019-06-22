|
Deacon Leroy Cooper, age 70, of Watkinsville, Georgia passed on June 20, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria H. Cooper; children, Doneeka Cooper, Brandi Cooper and Justin Cooper; sisters, Minnie B. Brown, Catherine Cooper and Teresa Cooper; brothers, Otis Cooper and Bobby Cooper; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday June 23, 2019 from the Oconee County Civic Center with interment in Huff Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12:00 Noon - 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 22, 2019