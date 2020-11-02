Mr. Leroy Thrasher, Jr. age 82, of Conyers, GA, passed on October 26, 2020.A viewing for Mr. Thrasher will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. in The Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The public is invited.Survivors include his wife, Helen V. Thrasher; son, Jeffery D. Thrasher; brothers: Robert(Vermell)Thrasher, Willie James (Saundra)Thrasher and Charles Thrasher; sisters: Carolyn Watkins, Gloria (Gregory) Turner and Mary Alice (David) Padgett; 3 grandchildren, 1 great- grandson, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.