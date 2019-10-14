Home

Mack's Funeral Home
320 College Ave
Elberton, GA 30635
(706) 283-4566
Leslie Elizabeth Reviere


1969 - 2019
Leslie Elizabeth Reviere Obituary
1969 - 2019 Leslie Elizabeth Reviere, age 49 of Athens, Georgia passed away October 8th, 2019, after a long illness.

She was a daughter of Janice Reed and the late George H. Dew and granddaughter of Wallace D. Reed.

Leslie is also survived by her sons, Jacob, Cameron, Harrison and Eli; sister, Laurie and step-sister, Jessica.

a native of Athens, she attended Clarke Central High School and EMT classes at Athens Technical Institute.

She will be missed by all who knew her. The family chose private memorial service but please keep Leslie and her loved ones in your thoughts.

Mack's Funeral Home & Cremation Service Elberton-Chapels
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
